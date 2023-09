UK mortgage approvals hit six-month low as interest rates cool market

Number of house sales also fell in August compared with a year earlier, says HMRCUK mortgage approvals fell in August to their lowest level in six months as high interest rates cooled the housing market.The Bank of England said net mortgage approvals for house purchases fell from 49,500 in July to 45,400 in August and were down by a third from the same month last year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel