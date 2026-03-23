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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006

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23.03.2026 11:34:52

UK mortgage interest rates expected to rise despite Trump’s Iran pause

Investors believe Bank of England is likely to act amid sustained rise in inflation from Iran warBusiness live – latest updates‘Trumpflation’: how the Iran war’s economic storm could affect BritonsThe Bank of England will raise the cost of borrowing four times this year, pushing UK interest rates from 3.75% to 4.75% amid the conflict in the Middle East, according to financial market speculators.In a blow to mortgage payers, international investors are betting that the UK is vulnerable to a sustained rise in inflation after the US-Israel attack on Iran. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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