UK mortgage rate rises ‘will put extra 400,000 people in poverty’

Analysis from Joseph Rowntree Foundation also finds rents for new lets could rise sharplyHigher monthly home loan costs will pull another 400,000 people into poverty in the coming year as the fallout from dearer mortgage rates ricochets through the housing market.The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said an extra 120,000 households, the equivalent of 400,000 people, will be plunged into poverty when their current mortgage deal ends. Continue reading...