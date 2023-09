UK mortgage war ‘under way’ as lender offers 4.99% fixed rate

Brokers say borrower confidence likely to lift after the first below 5% deal surfaces since June with more offers likely soonA fixed -rate mortgage priced at below 5% has gone on sale for the first time since June as leading lenders announced a fresh wave of home loan reductions.Brokers said a mortgage rate war “is well and truly under way” and that the lower pricing should provide a boost to borrowers worried about the imminent end of their current deal, as well as would-be homebuyers who have been sitting on the sidelines. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel