UK mortgages: ‘next 10 days crucial’ in how much rates rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Building society chief responds as stock market falls and pound slides after Kwarteng’s mini-budgetMortgage rates in the UK will rise further in coming days, and the next 10 days in financial markets will be crucial in determining how high they will go, according to the head of Principality building society.Experts are predicting that a typical two-year fix, which has cost borrowers £850 a month, could go up to almost £1,500 a month, after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday shocked markets and sent the pound plunging, as well as triggering a government bond sell-off. Sterling hit a record low of about $1.035 on Monday morning and has recovered slightly to $1.08, but is still down 7% this month. Continue reading...