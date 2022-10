UK mortgages: average rate on a two-year fixed deal soars to nearly 6%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Government’s 45p tax U-turn and calmer stock markets do not result in cheaper new mortgage dealsThe average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage has jumped to just under 6%, according to data released on Tuesday, dashing hopes that government efforts to calm the financial markets might ease the cost of home loans.Amid warnings from brokers that 95% mortgages could be the next casualty of the financial uncertainty triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, research firm Moneyfacts said the average new two-year fixed rate jumped to 5.97% on Tuesday, having already risen to 5.75% on Monday. Continue reading...