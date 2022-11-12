|
12.11.2022 08:00:33
UK mortgages: could equity release help with rising costs?
Record numbers of older people are freeing up money from their homes – but doing so does have its drawbacksAn increasing number of older people are considering dipping into the value stored in their homes to help with the UK’s cost of living crisis.Some want cash to upgrade their boiler or install solar panels for more cost-effective energy, according to equity release advisers such as Samantha Bickford at Clarity Wealth Management. Others are wondering how they can help family members struggling with rising prices. The most common equity release deals are mortgage-based products that are loans secured against your home. Typically, there are no monthly repayments – the loan, including the built-up interest, is repaid from the sale of the property when you die or go into long-term care. These are known as lifetime mortgages.Bickford recently helped a couple take out a lifetime mortgage on their property to release cash to pay off their daughter’s home loan because rising interest rates meant she was unable to remortgage.“If homeowners cannot heat their homes or afford a warm meal due to their fear of the cost of living crisis, then using the cash tied up in their property may offer a solution to a problem they could not otherwise solve,” Bickford said.Stephen Lowe at the retirement specialist firm Just Group says during the past year more people have been considering using housing equity to help their families. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.