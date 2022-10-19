|
19.10.2022 14:32:18
UK motorists count cost amid rise in price of car parts, repairs and servicing
Three drivers and a garage owner explain how rising costs have affected pricesUK inflation jump calls for matching rise in pensions and benefitsBusiness live updates: UK inflation back to double digitsInflation rate rises to 10.1% on back of soaring food pricesWhich goods and services have risen most in price?Motorists are reporting big increases in the price of car parts, repairs and servicing – with some reporting increases of up to 90% – as garages and dealerships push up prices to deal with rising costs.Readers told the Guardian they had seen sizeable increases in service costs, with some finding parts had become more expensive and harder to come by. Continue reading...
