UK motorists warned of fake parking QR codes being used in ‘quishing’ scams

Councils warn misleading codes may lead drivers to fraudulent websites where personal data is stolenMotorists have been urged not to scan QR codes to pay for their parking after a spate of scams that take advantage of the move to mobile payments.The RAC said drivers should be "very vigilant" and pay for their parking with cash, card or via official apps, rather than using a QR code that takes them to a website.