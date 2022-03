UK must spend on home insulation and heat pumps, ministers told

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Civil society groups call for £3.6bn for insulation, £4bn for heat pumps and return of universal credit uplift The UK government must urgently bring forward billions of pounds in pledged spending on insulation and heat pumps, and reinstate the universal credit uplift to help poor households cope with soaring energy and food prices, civil society groups have told ministers.Vulnerable households are already facing stark choices between heating and eating, with hardship set to become even worse before next winter as rises in the cost of living bite, fuelled by the war in Ukraine. Continue reading...