UK Opens Antitrust Investigation into Apple and Google
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The British are coming -- and this time it's for Big Tech.The UK's antitrust regulator, the CMA, announced Tuesday it's launching an investigation into Apple and Google after concluding the pair have "substantial and entrenched market power" in the mobile browser market with what is effectively a duopoly with their iOS and Android operating systems. The agency said it will investigate the companies' "stranglehold" on mobile browsers, and presumably it will also look into whether Apple and Google employees committed any other anti-competitive faux pas worse than making their tea by putting the milk in first.Continue reading
