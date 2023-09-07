|
07.09.2023 01:01:10
UK owners of smart home devices being asked for swathes of personal data
Which? said firms are gathering far more data than needed for products to functionSex and politics: car driver data grab is ‘privacy nightmare’EU unveils ‘revolutionary’ laws to curb big tech Owners of smart home devices are being asked for swathes of personal data that is then potentially shared with social media firms such as TikTok, research has found.The consumer champion Which? found companies appear to be gathering far more data than is needed for products to function. This includes smart TVs that ask for users’ viewing habits and a smart washing machine that requires people’s date of birth. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!