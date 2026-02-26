People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
26.02.2026 14:02:04
UK parents fear young will be worse off for first time in a century, ex-minister warns
Number of Neets climbs to 957,000, up 11,000 on previous quarter, ONS says, driven by rise among young womenThe number of young people in the UK not working or in education has risen closer to a million, figures show, as a government adviser warned that society’s expectation of each generation doing better than the next was “now being broken”.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people aged 16 to 24 who were not in education, employment or training (Neet) rose to 957,000 in the final three months of last year, equating to 12.8% of this age group. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
