UK passport delays: ‘We drove 377 miles to join the queue in Glasgow’

Processing delays and high demand leave people in UK going to great lengths to salvage holidaysWhen Angie Tindle applied for her son’s passport in March she did not imagine that three months later she would be setting off with her husband on a 754-mile round trip to Scotland in a fraught attempt to save their family summer holiday in Spain.But desperate times call for desperate measures. Tindle is one of more than 14,000 members of the Facebook group passport chaos 2022, where people share daily updates, or lack of, on anguished waits for a document that holds the key to a longed-for summer break or post-Covid family reunion. Continue reading...