UK petrol prices not falling in line with wholesale cost - RAC

Drivers are paying nearly £9 more for a tank of fuel than they should be, data showsPetrol prices at the pumps are not falling fast enough and in line with wholesale price drops, according to the RAC .Over the last eight weeks, the average price paid for unleaded by drivers across the UK has only dropped by 9p a litre– all of which came off in July – despite wholesale petrol prices falling by 20p in the same time period.