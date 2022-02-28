|
28.02.2022 13:39:43
UK petrol prices pass ‘grim milestone’ of 150p for first time
Motoring groups say rises, made worse by war in Ukraine, will add to cost of living crisisRussia-Ukraine crisis – live newsUK petrol and diesel prices have exceeded the “grim milestone” of 150p a litre for the first time, with further rises expected as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up the cost of fuel worldwide.The average cost of unleaded petrol climbed to 151.25p and diesel rose to 154.74p on Sunday, both record highs, according to RAC data from roughly 7,500 petrol forecourts. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
