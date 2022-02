UK petrol prices pass the ‘grim milestone’ of 150p for the first time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Motoring groups warn rises, made worse by the war in Ukraine, will add to the cost of living crisis UK petrol and diesel prices have passed the “grim milestone” of 150p a litre for the first time , with further rises expected as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up the cost of fuel worldwide.The average price of unleaded petrol climbed to 151.25p and diesel rose to 154.74p on Sunday, both record highs, according to RAC data from roughly 7,500 UK petrol forecourts. Continue reading...