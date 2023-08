UK petrol prices rise above 150p a litre for first time since January

Supermarkets have faced claims they are overcharging customers for fuelThe average cost of petrol at UK forecourts has risen to break 150p a litre for the first time since the start of the year, despite close scrutiny of fuel prices during the cost of living crisis.The latest increase in pump prices means petrol is now 150.51p a litre, the highest level since early January, and diesel has risen to 152.41p a litre, the AA said. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel