12.12.2023 09:10:25
UK phone, broadband and pay-TV firms face ban on ‘confusing’ price rises
Customers should be told clearly upfront rather than facing inflation-linked mid-contract increases, Ofcom saysPhone, broadband and pay-TV companies must tell customers upfront and in “pounds and pence” about any mid-contract price rises, in new consumer protection plans.The communications regulator, Ofcom, said inflation-linked mid-contract price rises do not provide enough clarity about the prices people will pay, and hamper their ability to shop around for a better deal. The watchdog wants to ban this practice, which it says risks undermining competition. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
