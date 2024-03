UK politics: Sunak refuses to say how abolition of national insurance would be funded - as it happened

PM says ‘people trust me on these things’ and refuses to be drawn on whether government would forgo entire £46bn raised from measureKeir Starmer has accused Jeremy Hunt of repeating the budget mistakes made by Liz Truss during her disastrous premiership.In comments on the budget during a visit to a building site this morning, Starmer focused on Hunt’s proposal to abolish employees’ national insurance over time, saying that this was a bigger unfunded tax promise than those in Truss’s mini-budget. (See 9.28am.)How humiliating was that for the government yesterday?We’ve argued for years that they should get rid of the non-dom tax status, they’ve resisted that. And now, completely out of ideas, the only decent policy they’ve got is the one that they’ve lifted from us.Nothing that Jeremy Hunt did yesterday, nor anything the OBR said, changes anything very significantly. Which is a shame. Because that means we are still:-heading for a parliament in which people will on average be worse off at the end than at the start, Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel