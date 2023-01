UK private renters could save billions if energy efficiency minimum is raised

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Bill payers stand to collectively save billions if minimum standard raised to a C rating, research suggestsRaising the minimum standard of energy efficiency to a C rating for privately rented homes would save bill payers about £570 a year, research has found.This would amount to annual savings totalling £1.75bn across the UK, according to the thinktank E3G in a report called Cutting Energy Bills and Raising Standards for Private Renters. Continue reading...