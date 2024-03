UK property sales forecast to rise by 10% as buyers and sellers return

Data from online property company Zoopla showed the housing market is on track to reach 1.1m transactions across this yearBuyers and sellers continued to return to the property market in February, and are expected to boost the number of home sales by 10% this year, according to the latest data from property website Zoopla.All measures of activity were higher than in February 2023, the company said, with agreed sales up by 15% and buyer demand up by 11%. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel