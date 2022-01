UK proposes changes to compensation for domestic flight delays

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

New system aims to be fairer and easier to access, but passengers could get less money than beforeMore airline passengers on UK domestic flights could receive compensation for delays and have simpler access to resolve claims under government proposals announced on Monday.Passengers would have the right to a partial refund of their fare after a one-hour delay instead of the current three-hour minimum – rising to 50% after two and a full refund after waiting three hours. Continue reading...