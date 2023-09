UK Psychedelics Update: MPs Seek Rescheduling, Safe Consumption Sites, OD Prevention Fund

The U.K.’s drug policy and reform is underway through several paths. On August 30, Parliament’s Home Affairs committee presented a report urging the reclassification of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelics to Schedule 2 to support the “growing body of evidence” with further clinical research on the substances’ potential medical and therapeutic benefits.The report holds that current controlled substances classifications should be reviewed by the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) so that they accurately reflect harm risks. Further reviews should be done every 10 years.Additionally, the cross-party MPs group backed greater provision of medical cannabis products and recommended the use of safe, clinically-supervised drug consumption sites across the country along with “a licensing scheme for drug checking” at festivals.Following the Scottish government’s call for the setup of a safe consumption facility, which has until now clashed with Westminster’s refusal, the committee endorsed the establishment of ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel