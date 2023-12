UK regulators ‘should act to curb rise in cost of infant formula’

British Pregnancy Advisory Service found 65% of mothers were worried about price of feeding their babiesRegulators should take action to curb a sharp rise in the price of infant formula, pregnancy campaigners have said, after a UK survey found more than half of women felt anxious about the cost of feeding their babies, with the number who expressed concerned rising by a quarter in two years.The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) found 65% of mothers were worried about the price of feeding their babies, and the same number said it had a negative impact on their family’s finances. A third of women felt it was “better” for babies to be fed the more expensive milk, despite there being no nutritional benefits. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel