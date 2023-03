UK renters: share your experience of frozen housing benefit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We would like to speak to UK tenants who get local housing allowance about the benefit remaining frozen despite rising rentsLocal housing allowance (LHA) has remained frozen since 2020, despite substantial increases to rents in subsequent years.We would like to speak with private renters in the UK who receive housing benefit. Has your rent risen in recent years? How have you been affected by frozen LHA rates? Have you fallen into arrears or been forced to move? Continue reading...