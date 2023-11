UK renters offer tenant CVs and year’s rent upfront to try to secure a home

Once in a property, renters can find landlords monitoring their behaviour and making demands about washing and heating “I am from Manchester but have been living in London for the past six years. I am an IT engineer at a renowned London company, where I’ve been employed for the last three years. When I’m not at work, I enjoy long walks in Hyde Park with my family.”It sounds like a dating app profile, but this is a sample “tenant CV” – the latest example of the extreme lengths renters are going to in order to secure a private rental in the UK in 2023. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel