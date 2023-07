UK savings: more accounts now offering 6%-plus interest

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Government-backed NS&I increases its rates, as building societies and banks launch better dealsAmid the mortgage misery, there was more good news this week on savings rates, with a growing number of accounts now paying 6%-plus interest.Meanwhile, the government-backed NS&I – a favourite of many in these uncertain times – has upped the rates on some of its popular fixed-rate accounts. Continue reading...