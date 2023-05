UK solar energy firm offers ‘shared’ scheme that could save £200 a year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Company behind Devon venture hopes it will become a blueprint for projects owned by consumersIf you would love to have solar panels but don't own your home or can't afford the outlay, how about investing in Britain's first "shared" solar park that is promising cheaper, zero-carbon electricity, direct to your energy bills for the next 40 years?With two successful community energy schemes already behind it, Ripple Energy is looking for investors for its third: the construction of a 42MW solar park in Derril Water in Devon, not far from the Cornish town of Bude.