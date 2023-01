UK state pension age may rise to 68 in 2030s, reports say - what is going on?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

It claimed the Treasury wants the change to come in as early as 2035 – affecting those who are 54 and underThe UK state retirement age could rise to 68 by the end of the 2030s, reports this week have claimed – prompting headlines about millions having to work longer and many being condemned to “misery and poverty”. But what is actually going on? Continue reading...