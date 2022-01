UK state pension systems not fit for purpose - MPs’ report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Department for Work and Pensions criticised for 'shambles’ that saw pensioners short-changed by more than £1bnThe UK’s state pension payment system is not fit for purpose, resulting in the “shameful shambles” of an underpayment scandal that left tens of thousands of pensioners short-changed, according to a scathing report from a committee of MPs.The public accounts committee (PAC) also lambasted the Department for Work and Pensions for its “complacency”, and accused it of not having been “sufficiently transparent” to parliament about the problems. Continue reading...