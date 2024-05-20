|
20.05.2024 09:00:03
UK state pension top-ups: paying now could pay dividends later
Until next April people under new system can fill gaps in their NI records going back to 2006-07UK state pensions: are older retirees getting a bad deal?It may not sound very exciting, but for many people in their 40s, 50s and 60s topping up your state pension can generate a better return than almost any other way of using your savings cash. In very simple terms, if you invest about £800-£900 now and end up living well into retirement, you could get back £6,500-plus. Live to a very ripe old age and it could be £10,000 or more.Under the new state pension system, if your national insurance (NI) record started before April 2016 you will need at least 35 years of NI contributions or credits to qualify for the full payment of £221.20 a week. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
