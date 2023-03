UK state pensions: later deadline for NI top-ups that can mean £55,000 extra

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

By plugging gaps in their national insurance record, some people can increase their entitlementPay £800 now and, if you live a long time, get back £5,500-plus in total. If you can afford to hand over £8,000, it could be £55,000 or more. That, in very simple terms, is the pensions deal being offered to many people by the government, experts say.The deadline for taking advantage of what has been called a “bargain price” was originally going to be 5 April but the good news is that this week the government extended it to the end of July. Continue reading...