09.12.2025 12:47:12

UK Stocks Move In Tight Range; FTSE Down Slightly

(RTTNews) - UK stocks moved in a tight band Tuesday morning with investors making cautious moves while looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, and the post meet conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rate by 25 basis points. The accompanying statement is eyed for clues about the central bank's possible future moves with regard to rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 8.89 points or 0.09% at 9,653.95 about a quarter before noon.

WPP gained 4.7% and The Sage Group climbed 3.2%, while Babcock International, Metlen Energy & Metals, BAE Systems, Entain and Fresnillo gained 2 to 3%.

M&G, Pearson, Sainsbury (J), Airtel Africa, Relx, Vodafone Group, Persimmon, AstraZeneca and Admiral Group also posted solid gains.

British American Tobacco shed about 2.8%. The cigarette maker said it expects 2026 trading to come in at the lower end of its mid-term targets.

JD Sports Fashion drifted down 2.3%. Tesco, Antofagasta, EasyJet, IAG, Ashtead Group, Croda International, The Magnum Ice Cream, Pershing Square Holdings and Glencore lost 1 to 1.6%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX in Grün -- DAX legt leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentiert, verbucht auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen