UK subscribers will soon be able to leave Amazon Prime in two clicks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The move follows changes across the EU that made it simpler for users to quit the subscription serviceQuitting an Amazon Prime membership is a confusing business that can often feel like it takes longer than the next-day delivery the service promises. By the end of next month, however, UK subscribers will be able to leave with just two simple clicks.The change will be implemented after complaints from consumer groups succeeded in bringing changes to the subscription service across the EU last week. Continue reading...