UK supermarket loyalty schemes: which offer the best deals?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As cost of living crisis pushes more households to cut shopping budgets, we assess stores’ offersGrocery prices are rising at their fastest rate in more than 40 years, with the cost of budget items such as vegetable oil and pasta shooting up by 65% and 60% respectively over the past year, according to official figures this week.These big increases are adding almost £650 to the average amount that households will pay at the checkout this year. Continue reading...