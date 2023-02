UK supermarket price inflation hits record high, adding £788 to annual bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Milk, eggs and dog food were grocery items with fastest price rises, figures from Kantar show Britain's retailers have said shop price inflation has yet to peak this year, with the cost of basic essentials expected to remain high, after figures showed grocery prices accelerating at the fastest rate on record.The British Retail Consortium said the price of food and drink, clothing and other items sold in shops and online would continue to rise at a rapid pace, even if the UK's official inflation rate for all goods and services fades over the coming months.