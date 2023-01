UK telecoms firms urged to let customers leave before record price rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Which? calls on firms to let customers break contracts penalty-free ahead of expected 14% rise in AprilThe UK’s biggest telecoms firms are being urged to allow customers to exit contracts penalty-free after it emerged they are due to impose their biggest price increases ever – over 14% – from April.BT, EE, Plusnet, Shell, TalkTalk and Vodafone are all on track to increase home internet bills by the inflation busting figure – adding about £60 a year – but most customers are on fixed-term contracts with break-clause fees of up to £219 if they try to leave. Continue reading...