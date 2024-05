UK tenants should have ‘right to garden’, leading horticulturist says

Jason Williams, known as the cloud gardener, is campaigning for green spaces in new builds and rights for tenants to grow plantsDevelopers and landlords should give tenants a “right to garden”, a leading horticulturist has said as he campaigns for more green spaces in new-build homes.To inspire those who live in homes without gardens, Jason Williams worked with students to create balcony gardens for the Royal Horticultural Society urban show, held this month in Manchester, to demonstrate what can be done in a small space. Each garden cost £500 to create. He also created an example allotment with easy-to-tend plants, which a developer could easily put into a new-build block of flats. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel