UK tops world's first Health Inclusivity Index, yet many high-income countries trail behind

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Health Inclusivity Index (HII), launched today, reveals the United Kingdom as the most health inclusive country, with Bangladesh at the bottom of the 40-country ranking.

The analysis from Economist Impact , commissioned by Haleon, ranks 40 countries on the issue of health inclusivity, defined as "the process of removing the personal, social, cultural and political barriers that prevent individuals and communities from experiencing good physical and mental health, and a life fully realised". It uses 37 indicators developed by Economist Impact to demonstrate the levers governments can use to address health inequity and promote inclusion, and to show how effectively these are used. The Index intends to help governments benchmark their progress and identify opportunities for improvement.

The UK, Australia, France, Germany and Sweden were found to have the most inclusive approaches to health. Algeria, Egypt, Honduras and India joined Bangladesh among the poorest Health Inclusivity scores.

Countries were scored across three key domains; Health in Society (including the presence of health in policy), Inclusive Health Systems (the strength and scope of the healthcare system), and People and Community Empowerment (the extent to which citizens have access to tools to take charge of their own health). The People and Community Empowerment domain was the best predictor of a country's overall Health Inclusivity score.

David Humphreys, Global practice leader, Health Policy at Economist Impact comments:

"We are very excited to launch the first of its kind Health Inclusivity Index. Motivated by the heightened attention from the pandemic around equity in health, the tool aims to support policy makers and advocates to identify what levers countries can pull to both improve outcomes and make them more equitable.

"The Index is ambitious in scope--linking concepts such as the social determinants of health, health in all policies, universal health coverage, cultural competency, personal agency and community empowerment. While undoubtedly there will be debate with our approach or our scores, we are confident that our transparent approach to defining and quantifying health inclusivity will enrich policy conversations and, ultimately, drive action."

The Index uncovered a weak relationship between government health expenditure and health inclusivity, finding increased spending on health does not always translate into greater health inclusivity. Countries with a relatively lower GDP such as Thailand and South Korea ranked highly, while high GDP countries including the USA and the UAE did not feature in the top ten.

While most of the countries analysed acknowledge the right to health (93%) and include wellbeing in national policies (90%), the Index also found 1 in 5 countries have exclusionary policies which restrict access to health services among vulnerable groups.

Forming part of a three-year programme, Economist Impact and Haleon intend to double the number of countries included in the Index over the next two years to provide a more comprehensive picture of global health inclusivity, encourage engagement and dialogue, and spur action on health inclusivity.

To access the full report, please visit https://impact.economist.com/projects/health-inclusivity-index .

