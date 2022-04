UK train tickets: the great rail sale is on - but is there a catch?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

One million tickets are up for grabs at up to half-price to encourage people back to the train but don’t get too excitedOne million half-price rail tickets are up for grabs in the first Great British Rail Sale, which was announced earlier this week. The offer is designed to tempt back travellers to using the train, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a big drop in passenger numbers. Continue reading...