UK travellers warned of a big jump in the cost of hiring a car overseas

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Which? finds typical rise of 72% on pre-pandemic prices, with cost doubling in some holiday hotspotsUK holidaymakers heading overseas this Easter will typically have to pay 72% more to hire a car than they did just before the coronavirus pandemic, data shows.The consumer group Which? said the hire cost in some holiday hotspots would be double what it was in 2019. Continue reading...