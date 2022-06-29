UK victims lost £1.3bn in 2021 amid surge in online fraud, new data shows

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

UK Finance figures show a near-40% rise in push payment scams in which criminals pretend to be a trusted contactMore than £1.3bn was stolen by con artists last year, figures reveal, with authorised push payment fraud (APP), where victims are tricked into making a payment, rising sharply as pandemic restrictions eased.The amount lost to APP fraud hit £583.2m in 2021, a 39% increase compared with 2020, according to the research from the banking industry organisation UK Finance. Continue reading...