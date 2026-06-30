Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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30.06.2026 16:32:03
UK watchdog plans to break Apple and Google’s ‘effective duopoly’ on mobile app stores
CMA says developers should be able to steer users away from app stores for payments to increase competitionBusiness live – latest updatesThe UK’s competition watchdog is challenging Apple and Google’s “effective duopoly” over mobile platforms by allowing developers to steer users away from their app stores to make purchases.The Competition and Markets Authority argues that consumers and app owners are being let down by Apple and Google restrictions on spending money outside their app stores. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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