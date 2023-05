UK will have to raise retirement age after election, minister says

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Work and pensions secretary says his successor will have to ‘grasp nettle’ of bringing forward rise to 68Ministers will have to “grasp the nettle” on bringing forward the rise in the state pension age to 68 in the first couple of years of the next parliament, Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, has suggested.After delaying the decision because of stalling life expectancy, Stride said it would still have to be taken, but it would probably be one for his successor in the job and that people would still get 10 years of notice. Continue reading...