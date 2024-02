UK women ‘need to work extra 19 years to retire with same pension pot as men’

Research suggests a girl would have to start saving at three years old to close gender pension gapWomen would need to work for an extra 19 years to retire with the same pension savings as men, according to data from the Pensions Policy Institute.The research found women retiring at 67 – the new UK state pension age from 2026 – will have saved an average of £69,000, compared with £205,000 for men. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel