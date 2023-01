UK workers: have you gone part-time to be financially better off?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We'd like to hear from people in the UK who have reduced their work hours for financial reasonsWe are keen to hear from UK workers who have decided to reduce their hours in order to be better off financially.Whether you've come to the conclusion that working less leaves you with a higher take-home pay because it reduces your commuting costs, your childcare or your tax bill, or whether you've realised that having your wages topped up by in-work benefits makes more sense financially than working a full week, we'd like to hear from you.