UK workers: have you taken on another job to support yourself financially?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We would like to hear from workers in the UK who have taken on additional work to help boost their incomeResearch published last month by insurer Royal London found that 16% of UK workers have taken on an additional job to help boost their income. And with the cost of living increasing at its fastest rate in nearly 40 years, the number looks set to continue to rise.Have you had to take on extra work to support yourself financially? How many hours are you now working? And what has the toll been on your wellbeing? Continue reading...