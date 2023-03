UK workers: how would an increased tax-free pension allowance affect your career plans?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We’re keen to hear from people in the UK whether a bigger allowance for tax-free pension contributions might entice them to put off retirement or work more hoursChancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to announce a significant increase of the annual tax-free allowance for pension contributions from £40,000 to £60,000, as well as the so-called lifetime allowance (LTA) – the maximum amount workers can pay into their pension pot tax-free – by more than half a million pounds.We’re interested to hear from people in the UK how these new allowances might affect their career and retirement plans. Would you consider working longer hours or retiring later than you had envisaged to make use of the new pension thresholds? Or could you be persuaded to return to work from early retirement? Continue reading...