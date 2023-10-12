Ukraine Activates Marsh McLennan-Supported War Risk Data Platform; Analysis Confirms Progress in Protecting Ukrainian Communities and People

Ukraine today launched a data platform allowing insurers, investors and governments to analyze war risks in the country. Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, supported the Government of Ukraine in designing and testing the platform to support the nation’s recovery and transformation.

The data platform brings together detailed maps of war-related incidents in Ukraine (defined as individual events relating to Russian hostilities such as missile, drone, or shelling attacks) since the Russian invasion in February 2022. This includes granular insight into the frequency and type of attacks by location over time, with further insight into the types of assets targeted as well as damage levels sustained. In doing so, it enables transparency about the impact of the conflict to date and the degree of war risk.

The platform shows that 76% of communities had no war-related incidents in 2023 up to 1 October. The equivalent figure since the invasion began on 24 February 2022 is 66%, demonstrating the progress made by Ukraine over the past year. A further 9% of communities were low-incident communities in 2023, having experienced only one war-related incident. The analysis shows that hostilities have been concentrated on a focused set of Ukrainian communities: 9% of communities have been subject to intense shelling; 6% are communities away from the frontline that have been targeted by Russian attacks. It also shows that 101 once-occupied communities have been recovered from Russia by Ukraine since the invasion began.

Today’s launch follows June’s announcement in which Marsh McLennan committed to provide services on a pro-bono basis to create a platform for Ukraine to consolidate and analyze data for a transparent assessment of war risks in Ukraine. The platform aggregates data received from the police, military, security services, rescue services, transport services, and government institutions, among other sources.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine which operates the platform said: "76% of communities in Ukraine have had no war related incidents this year. This demonstrates that much of Ukraine is open for investment now.”

John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan, added: "Today marks a milestone in Ukraine’s road to recovery and reconstruction from the ongoing effects of this brutal conflict. Ukraine’s data platform – the first of its kind – empowers the global insurance and investment community as well as governments with data to evaluate risks much more accurately to create greater confidence for investment.”

The platform will be accessible at www.promo.war-risks.com.ua from October 13, 2023.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

